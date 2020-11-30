Apple working on crazy fast M1X chip for the 16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's flagship notebook aimed at graphic designers and creatives.

When Apple recently launched the new Macs with the M1 chip, many were surprised to see the absence of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, a report from LeaksApplePro claims a new 16-inch MacBook Pro is in the works with Apple’s unannounced M1X processor.

The new chipset is going to be substantially faster than the first-generation M1 chip. In fact, M1X is rumoured to come with 12 cores, out of which eight cores will be optimised for high performance, while the other four will be used for power efficiency.

The existing 16-inch MacBook Pro is powered by Intel’s Core i9 processors, and can be purchased directly from Apple’s physical and online store. Apple still sells the Intel variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and it has to do with the performance of the chipset. But the new M1X is likely to deliver the same performance as Intel’s Core i9 processor.

It’s being said that the announcement of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1X processor would be a low key affair. The high-end laptop will reportedly be a “press release” launch. That makes sense, considering the 16-inch MacBook Pro has a relatively new design with a traditional scissor-style keyboard.

Not just the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is also working on a 14-inch MacBook Pro as well as an all-new iMac with the company’s ARM-based silicon. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new wave of Macs would launch in the second quarter or third quarter of 2021.

Apple’s first Macs with its custom M1 chip, including the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, will be made available in the Indian market shortly. Despite the launch of ARM-based Macs, Apple continues to use Intel processors for some of its leading Mac models including the 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt ports, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro.

