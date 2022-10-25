Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements, Apple Music upgrades

Apple has started rolling out watchOS 9.1 for Apple Watch. The latest update introduces a handful of new features, including extended battery life during some workouts and support for downloading songs from Apple Music.

Regarding battery life improvements, watchOS 9.1 release notes suggest that battery usage has been optimised for outdoor activities like walking, running and hiking. Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2nd gen and Apple Watch Ultra users now have the option to reduce the frequency of GPS and heart rate monitoring. Also, Apple Watch owners can download songs from Apple Music using Wi-Fi or cellular when not charging. This is really handy since users can now download music on their smartwatch on the go.

Apart from improving on existing features and introducing new ones, watchOS 9.1 also fixes several existing bugs and issues like the chance of rain estimate shown in the weather app not matching that on the iPhone, hourly weather complications labelling times as AM instead of PM, time duration displayed Strength Training mode not increasing and VoiceOver not announcing the name before reading the notification when multiple notifications are received.

However, the Race Route feature that Apple announced back in the WWDC 2022 keynote in June this year is yet to roll out. For those unaware, it lets you race against your last or best result and gives updates in real-time.

The watchOS 9.1 update is available for Apple Watch 4 or later users. You can update your Apple Watch by simply heading over to the Settings app on the watch, tapping on General and heading over to the Software Update option.