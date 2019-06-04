Apple watchOS 6 unveiled: Full list of compatible devices, availability

Apple previewed the watchOS 6 for Apple Watch at its ongoing Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. Perhaps the biggest highlight is it brings the App Store directly to the Watch, which will work independently without an iOS app.

There is also a bigger focus on health-related features with new Cycle Tracking feature for menstrual cycle tracking and Noise app to detect at what volumes a user is listening to music accompanied by a notification if the decibel level reaches 90 decibels. New dynamic watch faces have been added as well along with several tweaks.

Apple’s new watchOS 6 will be supported on all Apple Watch models starting from Watch Series 1, same as last year’s watchOS 5. Further, a user will need to have an iPhone 6s or later to be able to be compatible with the latest watchOS. Let us take a look at the full list of devices that will support watchOS 6.

• Apple Watch Series 1

• Apple Watch Series 2

• Apple Watch Series 3

• Apple Watch Series 4

As of now, the developer preview of Apple watchOS 6 is available for Apple Developer Program members. It will roll out as a free software update for all the compatible devices running iOS 13 or later starting fall this year.

Apple also unveiled new Canary Yellow, Dragon Fruit, and Cornflower colour options for the Sport Band and Sport Loop. There is also a new Pride Edition Sport Loop, donations for which will be made to LGBTQ advocacy organisations. The new Apple Watch band colour options are available in over 35 countries and regions.