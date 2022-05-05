Apple Watch Series 8 might get body temperature monitoring feature, claims new report

Apple is actively testing the next-generation Watch Series 8 with body temperature sensing capabilities. The information comes from the highly-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo from TFI Securities, who claim that a new sensor may be added to the upcoming Apple Watch.

According to the analyst, Apple is working hard to fine-tune the algorithms in the next smartwatch that will allow users to measure body temperature. A Bloomberg report from last year claimed that Apple had “aimed to put a body temperature sensor’ monitor in the Series 7. Kuo says, “Apple cancelled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year.” EVT stands for Engineering Validation Test. Simply put, the last year’s model failed to pass the test due to software issues.

Tech companies have faced hurdles in bringing body temperature monitoring to smartwatches. “The challenge in implementing precise body temperature measurement is that skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments,” tweeted Kuo.

Also read | Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw smartwatch review: Flaunt your swag

Samsung is another player that plans to bring a body temperature monitoring feature to its next Galaxy smartwatch, slated to launch in the second half of the year. The algorithm is the issue here, it seems.

Over the years, Apple Watch has gained many health features but that speed has slowed down lately. Body temperature monitoring would be a logical step if Apple wants to pith its smartwatch as a health device. Think about the feature’s impact on an elderly or on a pregnant lady.

Apple is reportedly working on three new smartwatches for this year, a new flagship Series 8, an updated version of the Watch SE and an all-new rugged Apple Watch that’s designed for serious athletes. All three new Apple Watch models are expected to arrive at the same time as the iPhone 14 with no notch.