Some Apple Watch Series 3 users complain of issues after WatchOS 7 update

Apple Watch series 3 users facing issues after WatchOS 7 update (File Photo)

Apple Watch Series 3 users have been facing issues after the WatchOS 7 update leading to random reboots and freezing. It has been more than a month since the Watch OS 7 has been released. The new update includes features like watch face customization, hand-washing tracking, and cycling directions and others.

There is a growing discussion thread on Apple support forums with near a thousand users reporting the same issue. The major issues also include the Watch Series 3 not being able to unlock MacBook, battery drain, more time to load apps and reduced functionality. On the other hand, some users want to get rid of the update and downgrade to Watch OS 6 which is not an option.

Some users are also sharing a temporary solution to the fellow users which includes disabling the blood pressure option in the Watch app on the iPhone to prevent random reboots and crashes.

“My series 3 completed an auto update overnight to Watch OS7. Today it has shut itself down at least 3 times, locked itself while on my wrist about 4 times, failed to load complications on multiple faces (weather, activity rings, date etc), disconnected from my phone at least twice. It has also dropped to less than 50% battery in about 8 hours, normally it is still in the 80’s. Is anyone else having these issues? This has been the buggiest upgrade I have seen,” a query posted by a user which has led to a long thread with similar complaints.

Apple Watch Series was released in 2017. As per 9to5Mac, Apple rolled out watchOS 7.1 earlier this week to fix the bugs, but the users of the three-year-old device are still facing issues. If you are an Apple Watch Series 3 user and had turned off auto-update, it will be best to wait for the Cupertino-giant to fix the bugs and stay with the previous version of the operating system.

