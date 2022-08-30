scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know about the ‘rugged’ smartwatch

Apple could release a 'rugged' high-end watch aimed at athletes and hikers on September 7. Here are all the rumours so far.

the Apple Watch Pro to cost anywhere between $900 and $1000. (Illustrative image) (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

When Apple holds its annual product launch event on September 7, not iPhone 14 but a rugged Apple Watch with a larger display, and more durable casing could be the star of the show. Cupertino has previously released high-end variants of the Apple Watch, but for the first time in years, the new premium edition will gain additional features over the standard model of the watch.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Apple Watch Pro.

How much will the Apple Watch Pro cost?

Let’s start with some bad news. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, he expects the Apple Watch Pro to cost anywhere between $900 and $1000. That’s a significant price jump from the standard Apple Watch model, which starts at $399. Apple will probably try to justify the price increase with the additional features. Still, $1000 for a smartwatch is a lot of money but then Garmin also offers a range of ‘rugged’ watches aimed at athletes and hikers around the same price bracket. Yes, the Apple Watch Pro won’t be cheap- but remember it will be targeted at niche users.

When will the rugged Apple Watch be released?

The Apple Watch Pro will hit stores sooner than expected. Gurman reported that the rugged Apple Watch will make its debut alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE, as well as the next-gen iPhone 14 on September 7, which is ahead of its normal schedule. Gurman also reported that retail store employees were told to prepare for a “major new product release” on September 16. It is likely that an Apple Watch Pro will be made available in stores around the same time as the iPhone 14.

What to expect from the Apple Watch Pro?

We are yet to see leaked photos of the Apple Watch Pro yet, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes a new “Pro” model might be the Apple Watch to get a major redesign since 2018. Gurman says the Apple Watch Pro will feature a 7 per cent larger display and a titanium housing. The rugged Apple Watch is said to be more durable than the standard Apple Watch. Gurman also believes the new model will offer an “evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular.”

A new report from Macotakara said that the Apple Watch Pro could feature a flat display has been rumoured for years. In fact, the Pro version will be the largest watch Apple has ever made. Gurman says the rugged Apple Watch will feature a 2-inch display compared to the 1.78-inch display on the Apple Watch Series 6.

To further differentiate between the Pro and regular versions, the upcoming high-end Apple Watch will also boast a larger internal battery, and that should extend the battery life beyond 18 hours for the first time.

We are also supposed to see a major upgrade to health sensors being added to the Apple Watch Pro, including a body temperature sensor said to make its first appearance on Apple’s wearables later this year. But it’s not going to be exclusive, as the Series 8 is also getting the same sensor.

The rugged Apple Watch will also feature the same S8 chipset as the Series 8, which is said to be near-identical to the chipset within the Series 7 and Series 6.

Think of the Apple Watch Pro as the iPhone X. It will be a completely different smartwatch but still share the same DNA as the regular Apple Watch.

Apple is hosting its first fall event on September 7, where the tech giant will give us the first look at the rumoured rugged Apple Watch.

