Apple Watch’s March Activity Challenge is dedicated to International Women’s Day

Apple has announced its next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch owners. The company is celebrating Women’s Day with a challenge that will start on March 8.

The Activity Challenge will be displayed as a notification on the Apple Watch in the days leading up to the event. Users will need to do any workout for at least 20 minutes to earn the International Women’s Day award.

Apple says: “On March 8, show your support for the empowerment of women everywhere. Do any workout for 20 minutes or more to earn this award. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.”

Rewards also include a dedicated badge in the Apple Fitness app and a series of animated stickers that can be used across Messages and FaceTime apps.

For the uninitiated, Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the Watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to get users to take advantage of its workout tracking features. Challenges can be completed with any fitness app that logs recorded data into the Apple Fitness app. Completion awards users with virtual achievements on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Messages app.

The Women’s Day challenge follows another from last month for Heart Month that encouraged users to complete all 30 minutes of their exercise on February 14.