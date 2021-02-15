Apple Watch ‘Get Active India’ challenge: Here’s how to participate

Participants will need an Apple Watch and an iOS device to be eligible for the Get Active India challenge. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple’s distributors Redington and Ingram have launched the “Get Active India” challenge in the country for users of the Apple Watch. The challenge will encourage Apple Watch users to stay active and fit while making sure they can make their city the fittest city in India.

Starting on February 15, the challenge will go on till March 14 and allow Apple Watch users to compete against each other not individually, but as an entire city. An achievement badge will be awarded each day to users based on how many points they score.

How to participate in the Get Active India challenge?

Users will need to have an Apple Watch and a companion iOS device to take part in the challenge. They can then proceed by downloading the Challenges app on their phone. Once in the app, users can enter the code ‘India’ and select their city of choice that they would like to represent.

The current list of cities to choose from includes Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, while others are clubbed into a single ‘Rest of India’ option.

Once your city is set, the Challenges app will assign you a Move goal based on your body weight. Note that this Move goal will not be the same as the one you’ve set for yourself on your Apple Watch.

Once all this is set up, users only need to close Activity rings on their Apple Watch each day. This will accumulate points to your account, which will directly affect the ranking of your city on the overall leaderboard as well.

Participants get 1 point for each stand hour, with a maximum of 14 Stand points per day. There are also points for Move and Exercise. Earning a total of 40 points a day gets you a Bronze badge, while 60 points a day gets you a Silver badge. To get a Gold badge, users must accumulate 80 points daily.