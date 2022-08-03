scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Apple Watch Edition is already sold out ahead of new Pro model

The rugged Apple Watch is expected to feature a bigger display, stronger casing and longer battery life than the upcoming Series 8.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 10:13:22 am
Apple Watch Pro will be more durable and expensive than the Series 8.

Just days ahead of the rumoured debut of the ‘Pro’ Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Edition is already sold out in many countries. MacRumours first spotted the unavailability of the high-end Apple Watch Edition in the US, Canada, the UK and other countries. The lack of availability of the premium watch model mere days ahead of Apple’s fall event, which usually takes place in September, adds more fire to reports that indicate the debut of a rugged Apple Watch.

The existing Apple Watch Series 7 is more durable and has a larger display. The Watch is more crack-resistant and can charge faster than previous models. It is available in three finishes: aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium.

Also read |What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 event in September

Leaks and rumours suggest that Apple might introduce a new rugged Apple Watch aimed at athletes and fitness enthusiasts, boasting a more durable case, larger display and possibly even an improvement on the standard 18-hour battery life. The high-end watch model is expected to release alongside the Apple Watch Series 8.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that this upcoming model will be called the Apple Watch Pro. Given Apple uses the ‘Pro’ branding with every other product line, from iPhone to iPad to Mac and even AirPods, it does make sense behind the ‘Pro’ Apple Watch naming scheme. Gurman also believes that the rugged Apple Watch could be priced over $900, in line with the price of the iPhone Pro range. The Apple Watch Series 7, for comparison, starts at $399.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...
Apple Watch Series 7 Edition. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple is up gearing to release several new products later this year, including four iPhone 14 models, three Apple Watch models, updated iPad Pros, AirPods Pro 2 and much more.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:13:22 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Bengal school job scam

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana
Delhi Confidential

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Fanaa, she said...

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Fanaa, she said...

After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel launch event in China today
Tech

After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel launch event in China today

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement