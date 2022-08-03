Apple Watch Edition is already sold out ahead of new Pro model

August 3, 2022 10:13:22 am
Just days ahead of the rumoured debut of the ‘Pro’ Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Edition is already sold out in many countries. MacRumours first spotted the unavailability of the high-end Apple Watch Edition in the US, Canada, the UK and other countries. The lack of availability of the premium watch model mere days ahead of Apple’s fall event, which usually takes place in September, adds more fire to reports that indicate the debut of a rugged Apple Watch.
The existing Apple Watch Series 7 is more durable and has a larger display. The Watch is more crack-resistant and can charge faster than previous models. It is available in three finishes: aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium.
Leaks and rumours suggest that Apple might introduce a new rugged Apple Watch aimed at athletes and fitness enthusiasts, boasting a more durable case, larger display and possibly even an improvement on the standard 18-hour battery life. The high-end watch model is expected to release alongside the Apple Watch Series 8.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that this upcoming model will be called the Apple Watch Pro. Given Apple uses the ‘Pro’ branding with every other product line, from iPhone to iPad to Mac and even AirPods, it does make sense behind the ‘Pro’ Apple Watch naming scheme. Gurman also believes that the rugged Apple Watch could be priced over $900, in line with the price of the iPhone Pro range. The Apple Watch Series 7, for comparison, starts at $399.
Apple is up gearing to release several new products later this year, including four iPhone 14 models, three Apple Watch models, updated iPad Pros, AirPods Pro 2 and much more.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
