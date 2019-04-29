Apple was looking to buy Intel’s modem business before Qualcomm settlement: Report

Apple explored the possibility of buying Intel’s modem business, shortly before the iPhone maker’s settlement with Qualcomm became final, according to a Wall Street Journal report. It’s also being reported by The Telegraph that Apple poached the developer of Intel’s 5G smartphone technology back in February.

According to Wall Street Journal report, the talks between Apple and Intel started in the summer of 2018 and lasted for a few months, before ending recently, after which the iPhone maker settled with Qualcomm. Intel has also received interest from a number of parties and has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to manage the process, which was in an early stage, the report said.

Apple and Intel declined to comment on the report. The report from WSJ also mentions how Apple has been trying to develop its own chips internally and had poached engineers from Intel with expertise in wireless and radio-frequency.

Apple also hired Umashankar Thyagarajan, who ran a major Intel project to build cellular modems in February, according to another report on The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Intel had already announced its intention to exit the 5G smartphone modem business. The announcement came on the same day as when Apple and Qualcomm announced a settlement in their ongoing patent and licensing feud.

The Apple vs Qualcomm saga had seen older models of iPhones like the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, etc banned in countries like China and Germany as courts ruled in Qualcomm’s favour.

According to a statement, Intel had said it would continue to invest in its 5G network infrastructure business and continue to meet current customer commitments for its existing 4G smartphone modem product line. However, Intel will not launch 5G modem products in the smartphone space, including those originally planned for 2020.

“We are very excited about the opportunity in 5G and the ‘cloudification’ of the network, but in the smartphone modem business it has become apparent that there is no clear path to profitability and positive returns,” Intel CEO Bob Swan had said in a press statement. “We are assessing our options to realize the value we have created, including the opportunities in a wide variety of data-centric platforms and devices in a 5G world,” he added.

For Apple products, the end of the Qualcomm dispute means the 5G-ready iPhone will use chipsets and modems from them, rather than Intel as being anticipated earlier. However, Apple is not expected to have a 5G-ready smartphone in 2019, and the first iPhone with 5G capabilities is only expected in 2020.