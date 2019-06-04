Apple ushers in more independence for iPad, Apple Watch

Apple has announced a slew of new software announcements that make some of its products like the Apple Watch and the iPad more independent and offer its users more security and privacy features.

Most Apple users will be looking forward to iOS 13, which when rolled out with the new iPhones later this year, will come with an Android-like dark mode, a better, more intuitive photos app and better browsing. But what could really become a talking point is the new ‘Sign in with Apple’ which will offer a new option for users to sign in to the app, along with Google and Facebook. Apple is calling this more secure as users have the option of logging in with a random email linked to their iCloud, thus not revealing their identity to the app developers. Developers will have to give this option, and it remains to be seen if they forgo the other options in an app developed only for this ecosystem.

Apple CEO underlined how over 85 per cent of Apple’s users are on the latest version of iOS compared to just 10 per cent of Android users.

The other interesting announcement was the launch of independent Apple Watch apps that don’t need an iPhone app to work. A new app store has also been launched for the Watch, again without the iPhone. Also on offer will be activity trends on the Watch to ensure you are sticking to your fitness goals.

Apple has for the past few years been trying to make the macOS more mobile friendly and now it has launched more apps for the computer, including Music, Podcast and Radio apps to replace iTunes which is killing off. But its mobile devices have also been becoming more computer like given that it has more power now. So the iPad will now have an operating system of its own. iPad OS, based on iOS, will offer multi-tasking and UI that has been thought of for use on a tablet. It offers multi-window capabilities, more computer-like keyboard commands and intuitive gestures. Even files folders will now start looking like they do on the Mac. Safari on iPad will also give desktop-type browsing, so that mobile pages don’t open up on the tablet like now.

Meanwhile, for its high-end users, Apple announced a new Mac Pro which has been redesigned to look more like what it used to earlier but packed with workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and Apple Afterburner accelerator card that enables playback of three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously. It also announced a 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR with P3 wide and 10-bit colour, 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Prices start $5,999.

The author is in San Jose on the invite of Apple.