Apple says iCloud issue that caused sign-in and device activation problems has been resolved

Many people who were setting their iPhone, iPad or MacBook for the first time got disappointed as they had trouble setting up and signing in on the device. The iCloud backend suffered problems too as people tried to set up the devices they got on Christmas. The problem was first spotted by Apple Insider on December 25 which has now been resolved now.

The issue that prevented people from logging in has not been specified yet. It started on Christmas Day afternoon as per Indian Standard Time and was fixed early on December 27 as per Apple’s System Status webpage. Apple is yet to reveal what led to this problem in the backend.

The problems were not just limited to iPhones or iPads but users faced issues with their new Apple Watch and HomePod mini as well. Some even shared their problems on Twitter to which Apple Support acknowledged it and affirmed that the system will be up and running shortly.

An Apple user tweeted, “hey there, is there an estimate of when the Apple ID sign-in issue will be resolved? Trying to set up my mom’s new iPad and HomePod mini but keep running into sign-in issues”

“We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours,” Apple replied to the tweet.

We know your mom is eager to have everything working and appreciate you helping to set them up. We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours. https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 25, 2020

A large number of Apple devices were bought as gifts during the holiday season as there were discounts offered by the Cupertino giant. The majority of them tried setting up the new devices which could have been the root cause of the problem.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.