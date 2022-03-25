scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read

Apple urges court to reject Epic’s appeal in App Store antitrust case

Epic, known for its Fortnite game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's payment rules for apps were anticompetitive

By: Reuters |
March 25, 2022 7:05:10 pm
Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's payment rules for apps were anti-competitive. (Image credit: Epic games)

Apple on Thursday told appellate judges that video game maker Epic Games had failed to show any legal error that would justify them overturning a lower-court ruling that found key App Store policies do not break US antitrust law.

Epic, known for its Fortnite game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple’s payment rules for apps were anticompetitive. That decision found Apple had suitable reasons to force some app makers such as Epic to use its payment system and take commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent on their sales.

Following the ruling, Epic appealed in the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. Apple in its reply on Thursday said Epic had failed to propose a reasonable alternative to the App Store policies.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Epic asks the Judiciary to fundamentally change the App Store by forcing Apple to abandon the integrated distribution and digital-content delivery model that, among many other procompetitive benefits, helps safeguard user security and privacy,” the court filing said.

Both Apple and Epic are scheduled to file a second round of arguments before the appeals panel calls a hearing, for possibly next year. In support of Epic’s appeal, attorneys general for 34 US states and the District of Columbia said in January that Apple is stifling competition through its mobile app store.

Read more |EU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giants

Outside arguments in support of Apple are due next Thursday. Experts and critics of the lower-court decision have said it is striking that the judge found Apple had broken California’s unfair competition law but not federal antitrust law.

Similarly, Apple in its cross-appeal on Thursday questioned how it could be held liable under state law if its practices were not found illegal under federal law.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X