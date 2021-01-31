From redesigned AirPods to iPad Pro, six things Apple could launch in the first half of 2021

Apple is known for holding four to five launch events in a year. Normally, Apple launches new products at its Spring event, possibly because of Covid-19, the company may release products via press releases. Last year, for example, Apple announced a new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and MacBook Air via press releases in March, followed by the launch of the iPhone SE in April. This year, too, we expect Apple to release a ton of new products in the first half of the year. If leakers and reports are to be believed, Apple could release the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, a new iPad Pro and iPad Mini as well as AirTags and Apple TV sometime during Spring.

Here’s what to expect from them—and what else we might see.

New iPad Pro and iPad mini

Apple is widely expected to launch a new iPad Pro model with mini-LED display technology. The flagship iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to adopt a new display technology in the form of mini-LED technology which can provide richer colors with darker blacks and whiter whites, creating a great contrast. Experts suggest Apple will first introduce the mini-LED display technology on the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro, followed by the 11-inch iPad Pro model. The 2021 iPad Pro lineup will look similar to the last year’s models, except they now feature Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset for improved performance. The A14 was already introduced to the public when Apple announced the new iPad Air and iPhone 12 lineup last year. 5G is likely to be included in the next-generation iPad Pro.

The Tim Cook-led company is also reportedly working on the successor to the iPad mini 5. The new iPad mini is expected to feature an 8.4-inch display, but this time with smaller bezels. Don’t expect a major design overhaul.

AirPods are the world’s best-selling truly wireless earbuds. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) AirPods are the world’s best-selling truly wireless earbuds. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2

Despite maintaining a lead more than its rivals in the truly wireless earbuds segment, Apple does need a new pair of AirPods. Bloomberg claims that the new AirPods 3 will come with a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. They will reportedly cost the same as the existing model. The AirPods are the world’s best-selling truly wireless earbuds, according to various research companies. Besides the AirPods 3, Apple is also rumoured to launch the AirPods Pro 2. Reports have said that the new AirPods Pro 2 could feature a slightly different design. Apparently, Apple is said to remove the stem altogether from the second-generation AirPods Pro.

Apple AirTags concept. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/ConceptCreator) Apple AirTags concept. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/ConceptCreator)

AirTags and Apple TV

AirTags remain Apple’s all-time worst-kept secrets. Based on leaks, AirTags would be Apple’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag and Tile. The idea around small physical tags is that you can attach them to a bag or purse to make sure if you can find them if they lost. Some reports also claim that AirTags would offer augmented reality features. AirTags will take advantage of the U1 ultrawide-band chip that can be found in the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini.

Finally, at last, we can also see the launch of the revamped version of Apple TV this year. Expect the new Apple TV streaming box to feature a fast chipset and an improved remote. Apple’s increasing focus on gaming gives us some hope that the next-gen Apple TV might be designed for gaming.