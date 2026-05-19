Apple unveils new AI-assisted accessibility features ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple has announced a major set of accessibility updates powered by Apple Intelligence, introducing smarter AI-assisted tools across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices ahead of its upcoming WWDC 2026 developer conference.
The new features focus heavily on improving accessibility for users with visual, hearing, mobility, and cognitive disabilities, while also expanding AI-powered assistance throughout Apple’s ecosystem.
One of the biggest updates comes to VoiceOver, Apple’s screen-reading tool for visually impaired users. Apple says its upgraded image recognition system can now better understand and describe images, documents, photographs, and bills in greater detail. For example, VoiceOver can identify payment amounts, due dates, and other important information from invoices or receipts.
Apple is also improving its Live Recognition feature, which allows users to point an iPhone camera at objects or text to receive spoken descriptions. Users can now ask follow-up questions about what appears on screen, making the experience more conversational and context-aware.
The company is also introducing expanded voice control features powered by natural language processing. Users can now issue more intuitive commands, such as “tap the guide about best restaurants” in Maps or “open the purple folder” inside Files, without relying on rigid command phrases.
For users with low vision, Apple is adding additional Magnifier controls, including support for voice commands like “zoom in” or “turn on flashlight,” alongside high-contrast viewing options.
Another major addition is AI-generated live subtitles for videos that do not already include captions. Apple says the feature will work across videos recorded on iPhones, shared clips, and content viewed on Apple devices, including Vision Pro. Users will also be able to customise subtitle appearance.
Apple additionally revealed a new accessibility initiative for Vision Pro users that enables compatible wheelchairs to be controlled using eye tracking. The feature will initially support Tolt and LUCI drive systems in the United States.
The company also announced updates to Reader mode for handling complex documents such as scientific papers, expanded multilingual hearing accessibility features, and improved device switching support for Made for iPhone hearing aids.
Apple said the new accessibility features will roll out later this year across its software platforms.