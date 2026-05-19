Apple unveils new AI-assisted accessibility features ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple is bringing new AI-powered accessibility features to iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices, expanding smarter assistance for users with visual, hearing, mobility, and cognitive disabilities. (Image: Apple)

Apple has announced a major set of accessibility updates powered by Apple Intelligence, introducing smarter AI-assisted tools across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices ahead of its upcoming WWDC 2026 developer conference.

The new features focus heavily on improving accessibility for users with visual, hearing, mobility, and cognitive disabilities, while also expanding AI-powered assistance throughout Apple’s ecosystem.

One of the biggest updates comes to VoiceOver, Apple’s screen-reading tool for visually impaired users. Apple says its upgraded image recognition system can now better understand and describe images, documents, photographs, and bills in greater detail. For example, VoiceOver can identify payment amounts, due dates, and other important information from invoices or receipts.