Apple unveils iOS 27: Full list of iPhones eligible for the new update

Apple’s latest iPhone software update brings a redesigned Siri, new AI-powered tools and enhanced privacy features, but Apple Intelligence remains limited to newer devices. (Image: Apple)

Apple has unveiled iOS 27, bringing a redesigned Siri, deeper Apple Intelligence integration, improved communication tools, enhanced privacy controls, and a host of new features across the iPhone ecosystem. While the update will be available on a broad range of devices, not every iPhone will gain access to Apple’s most advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

According to current compatibility information, iOS 27 will support all iPhones that were eligible for iOS 26, allowing users with older devices to continue receiving new software features and security updates.

iPhones eligible for iOS 27

The following devices are expected to support iOS 27:

📱 iPhone 17 series

📱 iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16e

📱 iPhone 15 series

📱 iPhone 14 series