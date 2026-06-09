Apple unveils iOS 27: Full list of iPhones eligible for the new update

Apple's latest software update is expected to reach a wide range of iPhones, but many of its flagship AI features will remain exclusive to newer devices.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readJun 9, 2026 01:04 PM IST
Apple’s latest iPhone software update iOS 27 brings a redesigned Siri, new AI-powered tools and enhanced privacy features, but Apple Intelligence remains limited to newer devices. (Image: Apple)Apple’s latest iPhone software update brings a redesigned Siri, new AI-powered tools and enhanced privacy features, but Apple Intelligence remains limited to newer devices. (Image: Apple)
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Apple has unveiled iOS 27, bringing a redesigned Siri, deeper Apple Intelligence integration, improved communication tools, enhanced privacy controls, and a host of new features across the iPhone ecosystem. While the update will be available on a broad range of devices, not every iPhone will gain access to Apple’s most advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

According to current compatibility information, iOS 27 will support all iPhones that were eligible for iOS 26, allowing users with older devices to continue receiving new software features and security updates.

iPhones eligible for iOS 27

The following devices are expected to support iOS 27:

📱 iPhone 17 series

📱 iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16e

📱 iPhone 15 series

📱 iPhone 14 series

📱 iPhone 13 series

📱 iPhone 12 series

📱 iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

📱 iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)

📱 iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022)

This means owners of iPhone 11 and newer models will be able to install the latest operating system when it becomes widely available later this year.

Also Read | WWDC 2026 roundup: Siri AI, Apple Intelligence, iOS 26 and more

Apple Intelligence remains limited

Although iOS 27 itself supports a large number of devices, Apple Intelligence features require significantly more processing power and memory than standard iOS functions.

As a result, Apple’s AI-powered tools will only be available on:

🤳 iPhone 15 Pro

🤳 iPhone 15 Pro Max

🤳 All iPhone 16 models

🤳 All iPhone 17 models

Users with older devices such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and standard iPhone 15 will still receive iOS 27 but will not have access to advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities.

What does Apple Intelligence offer?

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The most significant features of iOS 27 are possible due to Apple Intelligence. The new conversational Siri experience is one of those which is able to comprehend context across applications, perform complicated tasks and provide natural interaction.

Also Read | Apple’s Siri AI overhaul: A look at key features coming this year

There are also other AI-driven features, such as writing assistance tools, intelligent notifications, live translation, image creation, improved search algorithms, and enhanced personalisation based on user preferences and behaviour.

According to Apple, the above-listed features depend significantly on on-device processing, which is why newer chips like the A17 Pro and subsequent models are required.

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