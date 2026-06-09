Apple unveils iOS 27: Full list of iPhones eligible for the new update

Apple has unveiled iOS 27, bringing a redesigned Siri, deeper Apple Intelligence integration, improved communication tools, enhanced privacy controls, and a host of new features across the iPhone ecosystem. While the update will be available on a broad range of devices, not every iPhone will gain access to Apple’s most advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.
According to current compatibility information, iOS 27 will support all iPhones that were eligible for iOS 26, allowing users with older devices to continue receiving new software features and security updates.
The following devices are expected to support iOS 27:
📱 iPhone 17 series
📱 iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16e
📱 iPhone 15 series
📱 iPhone 14 series
📱 iPhone 13 series
📱 iPhone 12 series
📱 iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
📱 iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)
📱 iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022)
This means owners of iPhone 11 and newer models will be able to install the latest operating system when it becomes widely available later this year.
Although iOS 27 itself supports a large number of devices, Apple Intelligence features require significantly more processing power and memory than standard iOS functions.
As a result, Apple’s AI-powered tools will only be available on:
🤳 iPhone 15 Pro
🤳 iPhone 15 Pro Max
🤳 All iPhone 16 models
🤳 All iPhone 17 models
Users with older devices such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and standard iPhone 15 will still receive iOS 27 but will not have access to advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities.
What does Apple Intelligence offer?
The most significant features of iOS 27 are possible due to Apple Intelligence. The new conversational Siri experience is one of those which is able to comprehend context across applications, perform complicated tasks and provide natural interaction.
There are also other AI-driven features, such as writing assistance tools, intelligent notifications, live translation, image creation, improved search algorithms, and enhanced personalisation based on user preferences and behaviour.
According to Apple, the above-listed features depend significantly on on-device processing, which is why newer chips like the A17 Pro and subsequent models are required.