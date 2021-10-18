Watch live: How to stream Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event later tonight

Apple is hosting its ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18 this year, which is tonight and the company is expected to launch its new lineup of Macbook Pro models during the same. If you have been following Apple’s products and rumors for a while, you probably also know that the company could also launch the new AirPods Gen 3 at the event. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and when it starts you can check it out live at the link below.

What time does Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event start?

Apple’s “Unleashed” event will go live at 10 AM PT / 10:30 pm IST today, Monday, October 18. Like all Apple keynotes in recent months, it will be streamed from the Apple Park campus.

Where I can watch the Apple event?

Apple is hosting the stream on its site, as usual, and on YouTube. Apple users can stream the event on their iOS, macOS, iPadOS devices on Safari from the Apple website directly. The event will also be available to stream on Apple TV devices. Also, be sure to follow our live blog.

Apple October 2021 event: What to expect

New Macbook Pros

Apple is expected to launch multiple products during the event later today. However, the prime attention is on the new Apple MacBook Pro models. The new MacBook Pros will succeed last year’s Apple M1-powered MacBook Pros and are expected to bring in a new ‘M1X’ chip onboard.

Apple is expected to launch two new variants with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The laptops are also expected to feature flat sides like the iPhone 12 series and a redesigned MagSafe charging port. The laptops are also expected to ditch the Touch Bar, which has been seen on the MacBook Pro for years now. Ports like the SD card reader and the HDMI ports are also expected to return.

AirPods 3

The AirPods Gen 3 were supposed to launch alongside the new iPhone 13 series, according to earlier leaks, but that did not happen. However, the new TWS earbuds could show up at today’s event. They are expected to feature a more AirPods Pro-like design along with silicone tips. Read more on them here.

New Mac Mini

Mark Gurman had earlier this year reported that the company could launch a new Mac mini soon which could feature the same chip found on the new MacBook Pros. The Mac mini is also expected to come with more ports than the M1 Mac mini.

macOS Monterey release date

macOS Monterey was announced alongside Apple’s iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8. However, while the other software updates have now been rolled out, MacOS Monterey continues to be in beta. With Apple announcing new MacBooks, it would only make sense that the company’s new laptops come with macOS Monterey onboard along with stable rollout information for older eligible devices.