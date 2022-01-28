Apple’s Universal Control comes to macOS, iPadOS betas; iOS 15.4 beta released

Apple announced its Universal Control feature with macOS Monterey last year, but the feature was nowhere to be seen although the OS had rolled out to supported devices. The update is now finally coming to macOS Monterey 12.3 beta and iPadOS 15.4, which means the stable release should take place soon. It looks like Apple is still trying to perfect the feature given it has come to beta first. The feature, once rolled out, will allow users to work seamlessly between MacBooks, Macs and the iPads.

Universal Control allows users to connect up to two Macs and an iPad, or a Mac and two iPads at the same time, though this will likely get confirmed later on when the final release is rolled out. Once set up, devices will stay paired in Universal Control indefinitely and remain connected until you put them to sleep or take them out of range.

The list of devices which will be supported are: MacBook Pro introduced in 2016 or later, MacBook introduced in 2016 or later, MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later, iMac introduced in 2017 or later, or iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015), iMac Pro, Mac mini introduced in 2018 or later, Mac Pro introduced in 2019, iPad Pro: all models, iPad (6th generation) or newer, iPad mini (5th generation) or newer and iPad Air (3rd generation) or newer.

Connecting devices with Universal Control is as easy as signing in with your Apple ID and a user will be able to move their pointer between the two adjacently placed devices. As Apple had showcased in a demo back at WWDC 2021, a user could simply drag a file from their MacBook to their iPad or vice versa.

However, note that Touch ID and the Magic Keyboard cannot be used across devices using Universal Control.

What are the Universal Control feature requirements?

Devices must be signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID using two-factor authentication. The devices must also be within a few meters of each other and have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Handoff turned on.

iOS 15.4 beta

Apple also announced the release of iOS 15.4 beta. The new beta build comes with features like the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask and copying text from the camera while in the Notes or Reminders app.

Apple has also brought in some new emoji including heart hands, biting lip, pregnant person and pregnant man, hamsa, and several others.

If you’re a beta user, you should get the update right away, but if not, you can sign up for the beta programme at beta.apple.com. Note that the build is still in beta and could have some bugs, so you may not want to install it on your daily driver.