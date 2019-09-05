Apple TV with faster A12 chipset could launch next week

Apple could launch a new version of Apple TV with a faster A12 Bionic chip at its September 10 event. Twitter user Longhorn, who has accurately shared codenames of Apple products in the past, said in a tweet that the upcoming AppleTV11, 1 will be codenamed J305AP. Separately, MacRumors also found a reference to AppleTV11,1 with codename J305 within the internal build of iOS 13.

The upgrade comes at a time when Apple is gearing up to launch its online gaming subscription service Arcade for iOS, macOS, and tvOS. The more powerful chipset will likely help with faster processing speeds when playing games online.

For those unaware, Arcade will give its users access to a library of over 100 games and Apple has signed exclusive deals with veteran game designers including Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, Will Wright for this. The service also allows for a seamless transition between Apple devices as well. It will also support traditional controller support, such as those used with the PS4 and Xbox One.

The current-generation Apple TV is powered by the A10X Fusion chip that was released in 2017 with the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apart from a new processor, it is unclear if Apple will roll out more changes for the device.

The 2019 line-up of iPhones will also launch on September 10. Just like last year, three new iPhone models are expected, which will likely be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The phones will have a redesigned back camera setup, where the camera sensors will be aligned in a square and updated A13 chipset. The more affordable iPhone 11 is expected to feature dual rear camera setup, while the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have triple rear cameras.