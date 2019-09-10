Apple TV+, Apple Arcade gaming services announced: How do they work?

Apple today launched its premium video streaming service, Apple TV+ as well as an exclusive gaming subscription service, called Apple Arcade at the Apple iPhone 11 lineup launch event in Cupertino. Apple revealed details about these services back in March and now it has formally announced it for the consumers.

Advertising

The Apple TV+ service is priced at $4.99 per month and the Apple Arcade subscription is priced at $4.99 per month. Apple Arcade will launch on September 19 in over 150 countries across the world. Apple TV+ service will be made available starting November 1.

Apple TV+ video streaming service

The Apple TV+ subscription TV service will take on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Apple TV+ video streaming service is ad-free and it will be part of the Apple TV app, meaning it will be accessible on other smart TV platforms as well.

The Apple TV+ will feature exclusive original shows like ‘Amazing Stories’ by Steven Spielberg, ‘The Morning Show’ with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, ‘Little America’ starring Kumail Nanjiani, ‘See’ starring Jason Momoa, a Sesame Street show, and ‘Little Boys’ by JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles. Also, it will introduce TV channels including HBO, ShowTime, History Channel, CBS, Eros Now and others.

Advertising

Apple Arcade gaming subscription service

Apple Arcade is a paid subscription service, which is quite different from other cloud-based gaming services like the Google Stadia. It will give users access to games that are handpicked by the company on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS without having to purchase individual games. These games will be exclusive to the service and available to play offline as well.

The Apple Arcade tab will be available on the Apple App Store to select games. The service boasts of more than 100 games on the platform, none of which will have in-app purchase or ads. The service will feature games from companies like Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, and others.