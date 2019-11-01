Apple TV+ starts today at Rs 99 per month: Everything to know about Apple’s streaming service

Apple’s long-awaited streaming service, Apple TV+, is now live starting today on Friday. The service was first announced in March earlier this year and Apple CEO Tim Cook had announced the release date and pricing at the Apple event held in California in September.

Where can you watch it?

Apple TV+ is now available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com. Apple had announced that the service will be available in 100 countries including India. The service is currently active in the country and the shows are available to stream.

How much does it cost?

Apple has gone with aggressive pricing for the Apple TV+ subscription. It is priced at $4.99 in the US whereas it costs Rs 99 per month in India.

In comparison, Netflix’s standard plan costs Rs 499 per month whereas the ‘mobile-only plan’ for India costs Rs 199 per month. Amazon Prime membership that comes with Amazon Prime Video subscription is priced at Rs 129 per month in the country.

Also, those users who have purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac, they will get one year of Apple TV+ subscription for free.

Original shows over Apple TV+

Apple says that it will have new original shows on the platform every month. Starting today on November 1, nine original shows are live on Apple TV+ that include names like Jason Momoa, Jennifer Anniston, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell starr in ‘The Morning Show’ which is a series about the behind-the-scenes drama in a morning television show. Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, and Alfre Woodard starrer ‘See’ is a drama series set in a dystopian future where a virus has decimated humankind and those who survived are left blind.

The Apple TV+ also has a comedy series Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, drama series ‘For All Mankind’, ‘Servant’, and Truth be told’, kids shows like ‘Helpsters’, ‘Snoopy in Space’, and ‘Ghostwriter’, and a Talk Show named Oprah’s Book Club starring Oprah Winfrey. The platform also has a documentary movie ‘The Elephant Queen’ and a drama movie called ‘Hala’.