Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade and a credit card: Everything announced at the March event

Apple made a slew of announcements in the services division, including a paid video subscription service called Apple TV+ and a news subscription service called Apple News+. Apple also has a gaming service now called Apple Arcade along with a credit card as well. Here’s a quick look at everything that Apple announced at its March 2019 event.

Advertising

Apple TV+ video subscription service

Release date: Fall 2019

Price: TBA

Apple TV+ is the original video streaming service from the company. This will feature exclusive content, including television series, movies, documentaries all created for Apple. What is unclear is whether users will be able to access Apple TV+ on say Android or even via a web browser.

Right now, it has only been confirmed that the service will be available on iOS, macOS, tvOS, and also extended to some smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, VIZIO and Sony. Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku will also get the new Apple TV app, where the streaming service will be added.

Some of the prominent names who are producing shows for Apple TV+ are Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, Kumail Nanjiani, Jason Momoa, JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles and M Night Shyamalan.

Advertising

Read more: Apple TV+ service to have shows with Jennifer Aniston, Oprah: Everything we know so far

Apple however, did not show trailers for any of these upcoming shows, which hints that most of these are still a work in progress. The video subscription service will be ad-free and coming to 100+ countries by fall 2019.

Apple News+

Price: $9.99 per month

Release date: Available now in US, Canada

Apple News+ is the paid news subscription service from the company, which focuses on giving access to magazine subscriptions. The News service will cost $9.99 per month, though it is limited to US and Canada markets for now.

The subscription service will have close to 300 magazines, and paid news subscription from players like Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch, LA Times. Users will be able to download the entire magazine and view it in offline mode as well. Apple also said that they will not track what the user is reading nor will they allow advertisers to do the same with the new app.

Apple Card

Release date: Summer 2019

Limited to US market

Apple Card is a new credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs and relies on the Mastercard payments network. The Apple Card gets added to a user’s Wallet app on the iPhone or iPad.

Apple say it will not charge customers any fees for the credit card, and there will be no hidden payments like annual fee, etc. A user in the US will be available to register for this Apple Card instantly, which will be added to their Wallet account. They will also have the option of getting a physical titanium card, which will have no details like CVV number or card number, but only the name of the user printed on it.

With the Apple Card, users will get daily cashback every time they use it for a purchase. There will no limit on the amount of daily cash a user gets. The Wallet app will let users see the interest on this credit card in real-time along with daily spends, payment dates, etc.

While Tim Cook confirmed that Apple Pay will come than 40+ countries by the end of the year, it is not clear if India will get the service or not. Apple Card is limited to the US.

Apple Arcade

Release date: Fall 2019

Price: NA

Apple Arcade is a paid subscription service for games, which will come in fall 2019. Apple will add a dedicated Arcade tab in the App Store, where users will get access to paid games. Apple Arcade is limited to just the company’s devices, which includes iOS, macOS and tvOS.

Read more: Apple Arcade is a new paid gaming subscription service: Here’s what it will offer

Games under the Apple Arcade system are handpicked by Apple, and these will be exclusive titles for this service. Users will be able to download any game with their paid subscription, and play it even if one is offline.

Apple Arcade will give users access to all the features of the game, there will be no need for in-app purchases. There will be no ads in games either. The gaming subscription will be made available in over 150+ countries by fall of 2019. India is expected to get this service.

Advertising

Disclaimer: The author is in San Jose at the invite of Apple India