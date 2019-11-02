Apple TV+ now live in India: Here is how to get it free for one year

Apple TV+ has launched in over 100 countries including India. It is currently priced at Rs 99 per month, with no other plans revealed as of now. The service offers users a number of original shows, which include See and The Morning Show.

Advertising

Apart from its paid plan, the company is also offering all consumers who have purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD a year worth of a free subscription to the Apple TV+ service.

Apple is offering consumers three months to claim the offer since they activate their device. The offer is for a limited time only, however, Apple doesn’t specify how long the offer will be live for.

The company has stated that if you cancel the subscription during the 12 months complimentary subscription, you won’t be able to reactivate it. After the free year ends, the company will automatically start charging you its monthly fee.

Advertising

Also Read: Apple TV+ starts today at Rs 99 per month: Everything to know about Apple’s streaming service

To activate the complimentary one year Apple TV+ subscription, you need to log in with your Apple ID on the Apple TV app, where if you are running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS or macOS, the offer will show up as a pop-up. In the pop-up, you can click the ‘Enjoy 1 Year Free’ button, and you are done. The offer is only valid on devices purchased after September 10.

As of now the Apple TV+ service will be made available on all iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVs. Apart from the generic Apple devices, it will also be made available on all 2019 Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.