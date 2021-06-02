Apple TV now available on Android TV platform; Check details

The Apple TV app can now be downloaded from the Play Store. (Image Source: Apple)

The Apple TV app is now available on the Android TV platform. Although the Apple subscription-based service was initially available only on Apple devices. Over the years it has been expanded to other platforms like Amazon’s Fire OS and LG’s webOS. With its availability on Android TV, a lot more Smart TV users will be able to make use of the service.

How to get Apple TV on Android-based Smart TVs

The Apple TV app can be downloaded through the Google Play Store for Android TV and is available for Android TV devices running Android TV 8 and later, suggests a report by 9to5Google. Content at up to Ultra-HD resolution is accessible and support for HDR up to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is supported as well.

What Apple TV’s availability on Android TV means for India

The Android TV market is popular in India and many television manufacturers use the platform on their devices across several price segments. These brands include Sony, Xiaomi, Realme, TCL, VU and even OnePlus, among others.

With the availability of Apple TV, more Indian users will be able to venture into Apple’s entertainment service ecosystem without necessarily relying on the brand’s device ecosystem. The move also strengthens Apple’s focus on subscription-based services, also including Apple Music.

Moreover, users will also be able to get an Apple TV+ subscription to open up access to Apple’s critically acclaimed shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. Apple TV will compete with a number of OTT apps on Android TV. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ (Disney+Hotstar in India) and others.