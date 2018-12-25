Apple Transparency report 2018: India made 27 device requests, 34 financial identifiers requests

Apple has released its Transparency Report for the period of January 2018 to June 2018, which has revealed details of government requests as well as private parties from around the world. The requests include account information, device information, financial identifiers, account preservation or deletion, as well as emergency requests made to the company .

The company has also highlighted US national security requests separately, which looks at requests made for customer data in response to national security related investigations.

In India’s case it has revealed that there were 27 device related requests, 34 requests for financial identifiers, 18 account related requests and 3 emergency requests.

When it comes to device related requests, these requests generally seek information such as the Apple product’s serial number, IMEI or MEID for the device. Many of these investigation are also with regard to customer complaints about stolen devices.

In India’s case there were 27 devices requests with around 379 identifiers being requested by government agencies. Apple says there can be a number of identifiers specified in each requests, and one request could come with one or multiple identifiers.

The number of identifiers in each request are counted separately, and Apple reports the total number of identifiers by type, which would be Device, Financial Identifier, Account, etc. Apple says it complied with 17 of these device related requests, which was total of 63 per cent.

When it came to financial identifiers, Apple had a total of 34 requests from the Indian government agencies. These requests are based on financial identifiers such as credit/debit card or iTunes Gift Card and generally made for suspected fraudulent transactions.

Apple says that in India, 34 requests were made in this category with over 3,199 identifiers being raised in total. The company complied with a total of 29 requests made, which was around 85 per cent of the number.

In India, there were a high number of accounts specified in requests around financial transacations predominantly due to an iTunes Gift Card fraud investigation, notes the company.

Apple also received 18 account related requests with 971 identifiers being raised in these. The company gave data in 14 of these 18 account related requests. There were three emergency requests as well in India, and Apple complied with all three.

According to the company, emergency requests relate to circumstances involving imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to any person, and generally seek information regarding customers’ connections to Apple services. This is usually when law enforcement agencies believe a person is missing or in danger.

The Apple Transparency report is published twice a year, with data for six months each shown in one segment.