Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia: Report

Apple will move some production of its Mac Mini desktop computer to the U.S. from Asia, with a new manufacturing effort set to begin later this year at a Foxconn facility in north Houston, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The plan marks the iPhone maker’s most recent U.S. investment, following its commitment announced ⁠last ​August to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened Apple with a 25% tariff on products manufactured overseas, a sharp reversal ​from earlier ​policy when his administration had exempted ⁠smartphones, computers and other electronics from rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports.