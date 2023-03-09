scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Apple to shake up international businesses’ management to focus on India

Apple is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary to replace the recently retired Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa,

Apple India | AppleThe shift will result in India becoming its own sales region at Apple. (Express Photo)
Apple to shake up international businesses' management to focus on India
Apple Inc is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

This shift will result in India becoming its own sales region at Apple, the report said.

The iPhone maker, in a recent earnings call, said India had a record quarterly revenue and strong double-digit growth year-over-year.

Apple is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary to replace the recently retired Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa, according to the report.

Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple’s head of product sales, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:09 IST
