Apple to replace Find My iPhone, Find My Friends apps with one single app

Apple’s Find My iPhone and Find My Friends app could be replaced by one single app, according to a report on 9to5Mac. The company could also introduce a hardware tag to let users track other non-Apple devices or objects. The report says that under a project codnamed ‘GreenTorch’ Apple engineers are currently testing this new app.

The report on 9to5Mac quoted people familiar with the development and says that the new app will combine features of both the existing apps. It will be called ‘Find Network’. The new app will come with improved features to find a user’s lost device, including the option to track location even when the device is not connected to WiFi or a cellular network. Currently this is not possible on the Find My iPhone app.

Find My iPhone is present on iOS devices, and can let users track the location of their Apple products from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook and even AirPods. Users can see all their devices where they have signed into an Apple device with their Apple ID. The new app will work on both iOS and macOS.

If a user is unable to find a particular device, they can ask for a sound to be played on the device. If the lost device is unavailable or not online, then they have the option of erasing the device remotely as well from the Find My iPhone app.

Similarly, the Find My Friends app lets users share their location with their friends, who can then keep track. This app also gives users the option of hiding their location from friends if they wish to do so. The app can help track a friend or family member’s location when you are trying to ensure that they have a reached a particular place.

The report also highlights that Apple could soon allow users to track any item that is lost and not just Apple devices. It might have a new hardware product, codenamed “B389”, which will be a tag that can be attached to any item. The tag will be paired to a user’s iCloud account by proximity to an iPhone, explains the report. Again users will get notifications when their device gets too far away from the tag.

“Users will be able to store their contact information in the tag, which can be read by any Apple device when the tag goes into lost mode,” adds the report.