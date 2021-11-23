Apple to repair iPhone 12, 12 Pro models with faulty speakers for free

A small number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users have reported frustrating speaker issues with their phones recently. Apple has now officially acknowledged the issue and announced that it will repair phones with the problem for free.

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021,” the company said in a new blog post.

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service,” the announcement added. Apple has also listed steps to take if you’re a user affected by the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro speaker issue. Here’s what affected users need to do.

How to get your iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro speaker issue resolved for free

Affected users will first need to go to their nearest Apple Authorised Service Provider or Apple Retail Store. They may also contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

At the service center, the company representatives will first examine the iPhone prior to any service. This will be done to verify if a user’s phone is eligible for the free repair. If the speaker issues or any other problems have been arising due to other problems like a cracked screen, you may not be eligible for a free repair.

Apple also reveals that the program covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. It also doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the two phone models.

The company also said it may restrict/limit the repair to the original country/region of purchase, meaning users in some regions may have to be in the region of purchase to be eligible.