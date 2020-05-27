Apple to reopen about 100 more US retail stores this week

Stores that let customers inside require temperature checks, social distancing and masks, Apple has said. (Image: Bloomberg) Stores that let customers inside require temperature checks, social distancing and masks, Apple has said. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple Inc said it will reopen about 100 more retail stores in the U.S. this week, with more than half offering curbside pick-up service only.

“This week we’ll return to serving customers in many US locations,” Apple said Tuesday in a statement. “For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments.”

The move adds to about 30 US store reopenings from earlier this month. The company has about 270 retail locations in the US.

The company said the new openings will happen across Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, Missouri, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, Virginia and Utah.

Stores that let customers inside require temperature checks, social distancing and masks, Apple has said.

The company has already reopened locations across Australia, Canada, Austria, Germany, South Korea, Italy and Switzerland, and plans to start opening stores in Japan and Sweden this week.

