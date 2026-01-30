Apple to prioritise premium iPhone launches in 2026 amid memory crunch: Report

The U.S. tech giant will ​focus on delivering its first-ever foldable ‌iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship ​launch in the second half of 2026. (Image: Reuters)

Apple is prioritising production and shipment of its three highest-end iPhone models for 2026 while delaying the rollout of its standard model due to a marketing strategy shift and supply-chain constraints, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday, citing four people with ‍knowledge ⁠of the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

The U.S. tech giant will ​focus on delivering its first-ever foldable ‌iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship ​launch in the second half of 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 is now slated to ship in the first half of 2027, the report said.