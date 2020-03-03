Older iPhone throttling issue: Apple to pay $500 mn to settle lawsuit

Apple will need to pay per iPhone, though the cost may vary depending on how many iPhones are eligible. (Image: Bloomberg) Apple will need to pay per iPhone, though the cost may vary depending on how many iPhones are eligible. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple has agreed to pay a settlement of up to $500 million after a spate of class-action lawsuits in the US accusing it of intentionally slowing down old iPhones. According to a Reuters report, Apple settled the case to avoid burdens and costs of litigation. The company denied wrongdoing, the report added.

US owners of Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE that ran the iOS 10.2.1 or later are covered by the settlement. Further, US owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017 are covered as well.

Apple will need to pay $25 per iPhone, though the cost may vary depending on how many iPhones are eligible. The minimum total payout proposed in the class-action settlement is $310 million, which will need to be approved by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California.

Apple faced a series of lawsuits in the US which claimed that Apple deliberately slowed down the performance of its older iPhones forcing customers into buying new devices. The lawsuits argued that the software updates slowed the phone.

Also read: Apple’s apology letter for slowing old iPhones: Everything to know about the battery saga

Following the controversy, Apple issued a letter of apology to its customers and said it was only ‘managing peak performances’ with iOS updates in older iPhones with aging batteries and this was done to avoid sudden shutdowns on the phones.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Apple also reduced the price of a replacement battery after some lawsuits called for a free battery replacement for all affected iPhones, given the company admitted to managing instantaneous peaks in performance on phones with older batteries. As per Apple’s statement, this was done to prolong the overall life of the device.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd