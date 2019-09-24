Apple to make new Mac Pro in US, following tariff relief

Apple announced that it will make its new Mac Pro in Austin, Texas, following relief from Trump administration’s China tariffs for “certain necessary components”. The previous generations of Mac Pros have been assembled in the same facility since 2013 and it will now manufacture the redesigned Mac Pro as well.

The Cupertino-based company says that the US manufacturing of Mac Pro is made possible following a “federal product exclusion” Apple is receiving for certain necessary components. Apple says it will fulfill its commitment to invest $350 billion in the US economy by 2023.

As of now, Mac Pro is the only major Apple computer to be assembled in the US while most of Apple’s products are assembled in China, which also includes the iPhones. Apple reportedly expressed its plan to switch manufacturing to China for a number of reasons including costs and production speed.

However, the tech giant is now going back on its plan and says that the value of American-made components in the new Mac Pro will be 2.5 times greater than in Apple’s previous generation Mac Pro. It says that the new Mac Pro will include components designed, developed, and manufactured by more than a dozen American companies.

“The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

In July, Us President Donald Trump said in a tweet that Apple will not be given tariff waiver for the Mac Pro parts that are made in China. He said that the tariffs will be excluded if Apple makes the parts in the USA. Trump later said that his administration is open for discussion and Tim Cook replied that Apple is willing to continue to make the Mac Pro in the US, hinting that the company might make the new device in its Texas facility.