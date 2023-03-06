Apple to launch new iMac, iMac Pro, and 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023: Report

The next-generation iMac is on its final leg of development, engineering validation testing or EVT, and Apple has already started conducting production tests of the second generation Silicon powered iMacs, according to the latest newsletter by Mark Gurman on Bloomberg.

The newsletter says the next-generation iMac will continue to offer a 24-inch display just like its predecessor with identical colour options—blue, silver, pink and orange. Internally, the new iMacs are being called 433 and J434 and are said to be based on the next-generation Apple Silicon, hence, these will be more powerful than the outgoing model.

While there are at least three months before these devices hit the production line, their launch is expected to happen in the second half, possibly along with the iPhone 15 series. Besides the new iMac, Apple is also said to be working on three other Macs—15-inch MacBook Air with the code name J515, the first Apple Silicon-based Mac Pro (J180), and an upgraded 13-inch MacBook Air (J513).

While the Mac Pro is said to be based on the M2 Ultra processor with up to 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, paired with up to 192 of unified memory. Reports say the new 13-inch and the 15-inch MacBook Air might make use of the M3 processor, the first Apple Silicon to be based on TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing process.

While the new iMac might arrive a bit late, Apple could announce the M3-powered MacBook Air models at its upcoming developer’s conference—WWDC 2023 along with the next-generation iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. On top of that, Apple could also announce the first set of iPads with OLED screens and M3 processors by the end of 2023.