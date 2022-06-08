Apple to launch mixed-reality headset in Q2 2023, analyst predicts

Apple’s WWDC 2022 delivered new Macs with the M2 chip alongside iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 but sadly there was no mention of the long-rumoured mixed-reality headset at the developer conference. Looks like Apple has delayed the announcement of the headset, with the company launching the device in the second quarter of 2023. That’s according to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo took to Twitter to reveal that Apple will make its debut in the AR/VR market with a release of a mixed-reality headset in 2023. The analyst believes Apple will begin engineering validation testing (EVT) with its headset in the next three months. If the headset passes the test, there is a chance to see Apple launching the headset in early 2023. Kuo also predicts Apple will avoid a long gap between the announcement and the launch to stay ahead of the competition. Apple is expected to hand over the units to developers weeks after the announcement.

Apple has been working on its mixed-reality headset for the past few years. For Apple, the launch of its mixed-reality headset could open new market opportunities. The headset, even though is not out yet, is seen as a new product category for Apple, which hasn’t launched a breakthrough product after the Apple Watch.

Bloomberg describes the headset as a mixed-reality device, meaning it will allow users to experience both AR and VR tech on a single device. It will reportedly use multiple cameras to beam images to high-resolution displays inside the headset. Insiders say, Jony Ive, the star designer at Apple who left the company in 2019, is still involved with the project. Some reports suggest the headset could cost north of $3000, making it limited to developers and enthusiasts.

Apple isn’t the only company working on a mixed-reality headset. Meta (formerly Facebook) is also aiming to release a mixed-reality headset. Earlier this year, the company previewed a virtual reality headset called “Project Cambria,” which uses a technique called pass-through augmented reality.

On the augmented reality side, Apple will reportedly bring AR glasses to the market as soon as 2025. That glasses will offer an “optical see-through AR experience.” Kuo predicts Apple plans to release contact lenses with AR capabilities sometime in 2o30.