Apple to launch M2 chip, four new Macs in 2022: Report

Apple plans to launch new custom silicon for Macs this year, and it will likely be called the M2 chip. The new processor will power Apple’s upcoming Mac lineup, including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and the Mac mini device.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says he expects Apple to introduce the long-rumoured successor to the M1 chipset. Gurman believes the M2 chipset will be slightly faster than the M1, but will continue to feature the same eight-core architecture. Its graphics cores, however, may significantly jump. The M2 will be available to four new Macs in Apple’s lineup, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac, and the Mac mini CPU.

Apple ditched Intel for its own silicon in 2020. That move allowed Apple to rethink the Mac, which had started to look stale over the years. Apple has used its own A-series chips for iPhones and iPads but had been offering Intel-powered computers for 15 years. Following the divorce from Intel, Apple has launched several new Mac computers.

The first M1 Apple chip was launched two years ago in a MacBook Air laptop. The M1 chip allowed Apple to increase battery life as well as the performance of the computer. It proved to be a massive success. Then came the M1 iMac, followed by the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Gurman says Apple is expecting to hold its first hardware event of the year as early as next month. The major announcements of the event are expected to be the iPhone SE 5G and a new model of iPad Air. A new Mac is also rumoured to launch at Apple’s Spring event. Expect more Mac-related announcements at WWDC, the annual developer conference in June.