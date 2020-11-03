Apple to hold ‘One More Thing’ event on Nov 10: Here’s what to expect

Apple's November 10 event kicks off at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) at the Steve Jobs Theater.

In a surprise announcement, Apple on Monday said it will hold a virtual event on Tuesday, November 10. The tagline for the third product event of the fall is ‘One More Thing’, and the online event is likely to focus on the company’s first Apple Silicon Macs. Apple said earlier this year that it planned to release Macs with its own Apple chips based on ARM, instead of Intel processors. A few new products including AirTags and AirPods Studio could also be announced during the same event.

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s November 10 event.

New Macs

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Apple announces new Macs on November 10. Earlier this year, Apple said it would replace the Intel chips from Macs it has used for years with its own chips based on ARM. Macs will transition to Apple-designed chips that are based on a design licensed from ARM. These processors, which can be found inside the iPhone and iPad, promises to deliver excellent battery life and faster performance. Apple could launch a next-generation 12-inch MacBook or an updated MacBook Pro. We could see an Apple Silicon-based iMac with a new design language. With Mac sales soaring during the pandemic, Apple wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity by not launching the company’s first Apple Silicon Macs.

AirTags. (Concept image by Jon Prosser/Twitter) AirTags. (Concept image by Jon Prosser/Twitter)

AirTags

We may even see the debut of long-rumoured AirTags, a Tile-like tracking product. This tracking device, which can be stuck on a purse, a handbag or keys, helps you keep track of lost devices. AirTags will reportedly take advantage of Apple’s new Ultra Wideband chip that can be found inside the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini. The AirTag is said to come in two sizes, one that will focus on smaller objects like keys and the other designed to keep larger objects like luggage and backpack in mind. Apple is rumoured to see AirTags between $69 and $99.

AirPods Studio. (Concept image by Jon Prosser/Twitter) AirPods Studio. (Concept image by Jon Prosser/Twitter)

AirPods Studio

With Bose and Sonos speakers and headphones no more available from Apple’s online and physical stores, it is very much evident that Apple’s high-end over-ear AirPods Studio will launch sooner than expected. They are likely to feature active noise cancellation technology and a transparency mode , and should be better than AirPods in every sense. Speculation is rife that these headphones will come in several variations, including a fitness-oriented model and one with premium leather-like finishes. These over-ear headphones may have magnetic ear cups that can be swapped out for one with different materials and colours as well as a swappable headband. It’s being said that the AirPods Studio would start at $349, putting them in direct competition with the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4.

Anything else?

Apple could announce a brand new Apple TV streaming box with a better chip and more storage. Rumour has it that Apple is already working on the company’s first game controller, though nothing can be confirmed just yet.

