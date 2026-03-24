Apple to hold annual developers conference from June 8

The presentations at Apple's last ⁠developers conference focused more on incremental developments, including live translations for phone calls, which improve everyday ‌life rather than the sweeping ambitions for AI that its rivals are marketing.(Express Photo)

Apple said on Monday it would host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 8 to 12, showcasing updates across its platform, including AI advancements and new software and developer tools.

Developers and students will be invited to attend in person at Apple Park on the opening day, the iPhone maker said ⁠in ​a statement.

Apple has faced a series of setbacks in the artificial intelligence race, with voice assistant Siri’s upgrade getting delayed, top-level executive changes and a lukewarm debut for the initial rollout of its ​generative ​AI tools.

The presentations at Apple’s last ⁠developers conference focused more on incremental developments, including live translations for phone calls, which improve everyday ‌life rather than the sweeping ambitions for AI that its rivals are marketing.