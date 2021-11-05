scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 05, 2021
MUST READ

Apple to drop mask mandate at many US stores on falling cases

The new mask policy was announced in an internal memo to Apple retail employees Thursday that was obtained by Bloomberg News.

By: Bloomberg |
November 5, 2021 12:13:17 pm
Apple, Apple mask, covid 19, Apple stores, Apple us stores, Apple update, Apple news,FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Apple Inc. will drop its mask requirement for customers at many of its US retail stores starting Friday on declining Covid-19 cases and increased vaccinations.

The change will take place beginning at more than 100 of the company’s about 270 stores across the U.S. before gradually expanding to additional stores in the coming days. The mandate will be removed at some stores in states including California, Florida, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The new mask policy was announced in an internal memo to Apple retail employees Thursday that was obtained by Bloomberg News. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“After careful review, the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) team, along with leadership, have determined it’s safe to update our guidance on masks for customers in your store,” according to the memo. “The positive trends in vaccinations, testing, and case counts for your area have made this change possible.” The new policy will apply to customers regardless of vaccination status.

The mask mandate will continue for Apple retail employees. “Team members have longer interactions in store and are in close proximity throughout the day,” according to the memo. The mandate will also continue in regions, such as Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, where local governments still require masks indoors.

“The health and safety of our teams and customers remains our highest priority,” Apple also told staff. “We will continue to monitor local guidance and Covid data in your area throughout the holiday season, and make adjustments as needed.”

Apple has changed its mask policy depending on the circumstances of the pandemic. In June, the company dropped the mask requirement at many U.S. stores, only to restore it in July on rising cases.

Apple has been gradually trying to push its operations back to pre-pandemic routines. The company is encouraging workers to get vaccinated by requiring corporate employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 to receive daily rapid tests for the virus. The company is also planning to require staff to return to the office as early as January for at least three days per week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 05: Latest News

Advertisement