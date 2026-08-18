Apple to change app data consent rules, German regulator says

Apple will change rules governing how app developers can use personal data for targeted advertising on iPhones and iPads, Germany’s competition authority said on Monday, closing a years-long investigation.

The Federal Cartel Office, or FCO, found that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework ⁠gave ​its own apps more favourable consent prompts than those of third-party developers, potentially breaching competition rules.

Apple has four months to implement the changes after ​the decision ​is served. Commitments run for ⁠seven years and will be monitored by a trustee.

Under the commitments, consent ‌pop-ups for third-party apps must be redesigned to remove discouraging language and symbols, and made visually and linguistically neutral.