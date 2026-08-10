Apple tests China’s CXMT memory chips for iPhones and MacBooks: Report

Several Apple products now cost more in India after the company passed on higher memory chip costs caused by growing demand from AI data centres. (Express Image/Anuj Bhatia)

Apple has been testing memory chips from China’s CXMT across product lines including iPhones and MacBooks, to mitigate a component ⁠shortage fueled ​by the AI boom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Apple held early talks ​with ​CXMT, which is ⁠China’s largest chipmaker by market value, about supplying components ‌with the goal of using them in some devices sold in China, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could ⁠not ⁠immediately verify the report. Apple and CXMT did ⁠not respond ‌to Reuters’ ​requests for comment. Reuters had ‌earlier exclusively reported that CXMT was considering building ‌a second ​memory-chip ​plant in ​Beijing to boost production.