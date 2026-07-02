Apple testing 4 new iPad Pro models, redesigned MacBook Pro: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a major refresh of its premium computing lineup, with new iPad Pro models and a redesigned entry-level MacBook Pro expected to arrive in 2027. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is testing four new iPad Pro variants while also preparing a revamped 14-inch MacBook Pro that could debut as early as the first half of next year.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is testing four new iPad Pro models, with two expected in the existing 11-inch size and two in the 13-inch size. The devices are reportedly targeted for a spring 2027 launch and will largely focus on internal upgrades rather than major design changes.

The report suggests the new tablets will feature faster Apple silicon, continuing the company’s annual chip upgrade strategy. Apple is also said to have tested a vapour chamber cooling system for the iPad Pro lineup, which could improve sustained performance and reduce overheating during intensive workloads such as video editing, gaming, and AI-based tasks.

Apple last refreshed the iPad Pro lineup in October 2025 with the M5 chip. More recently, the company increased the starting prices of both models, with the 11-inch version now starting at $1,199(Rs 1,14,379 approximately) and the 13-inch variant priced from $1,499(Rs 1,42,997 approximately).

Although previous rumours suggested Apple was developing a foldable 18.8-inch iPad Pro for 2027, Bloomberg’s latest report indicates these four devices are likely to be standard upgrades to the current lineup rather than foldable models.

Redesigned entry-level MacBook Pro on the way

Alongside the iPad Pro refresh, Bloomberg says Apple is preparing a redesigned entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, internally codenamed K104. The laptop could launch as early as the first half of 2027 and is expected to adopt a new chassis similar to the redesigned higher-end MacBook Pro models reportedly arriving later this year.

The report adds that Apple had already completed work on another entry-level MacBook Pro, codenamed J804, featuring the existing design and an M6 chip. However, the company now appears to be prioritising the redesigned version instead.

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Faster chip roadmap

The report also suggests that Apple aims to introduce its M7 processor as early as the first half of 2027, accelerating its usual chip release cycle. The move is reportedly intended to better support increasingly demanding artificial intelligence workloads across Macs and iPads.

However, the report cautions that ongoing global memory and chip supply constraints could still affect Apple’s product roadmap. If development stays on schedule, the new iPad Pro models and redesigned MacBook Pro will join several other rumoured devices, making 2027 one of Apple’s busiest product years in recent memory.