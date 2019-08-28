Apple reportedly suspends ‘Walkie Talkie’ feature for iPhone 11

Apple has decided to suspend the development of a novel wireless technology that would have enabled a walkie-talkie-like system between iPhone models. As per a report by The Information, Apple ditched the project which could have allowed people with iPhones to reach users in nearby areas without cellular coverage, such as on ski-lopes or on hikes in remote areas.

The Cupertino company was reportedly working with Intel on the technology that would have let people send messages from their iPhones directly to other iPhones over long-distance radio waves that bypass cellular networks. The publication cites “two people familiar with the project” saying that the technology would have “functioned something like a walkie talkie for text messages”.

Although the reasons for suspending the effort couldn’t be learned, the departure of Apple executive in charge of the project, Ruben Caballero, earlier this year could have been a factor, as per the information received by the publication.

Additionally, there could be another factor responsible for the suspension of technology, which involves the Apple modem supplier. Since the technology was to rely on Intel cellular modems inside upcoming iPhones, the expected switch of Apple to modems from Qualcomm could have come into play, for Apple’s decision.

However, Apple could work on the technology in the future, given Apple Watch employs a similar feature currently. The report said the wireless technology was designed to run over the 900 megahertz radio spectrum, which is currently employed for dispatch radio communications in fields such as the utility, oil and gas industries.

Since it would not have required mobile coverage to communicate with another phone, the feature could have been proved life-saving in remote areas. Apple devices can already call via the internet through features like iMessage and FaceTime, so the walkie-talkie message service on the Apple iPhones could have been an extension of Apple-exclusive avenue to contact people.