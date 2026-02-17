Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus

Apple announced that it will hold a press event on March 4 in New York, where the company could unveil new products, including the iPhone 17e and a long-rumoured “budget” MacBook. The event has been branded as a “Special Apple Experience.”
It’s not unusual for Apple to host events in New York; the company launched the iPad Pro there in 2018. However, the upcoming March 4 event is likely to be more low-key compared to the events Apple typically holds at its Cupertino campus.
Of course, Apple did not reveal, or even hint at what to expect. But the invite sent out to select press features a modified version of the Apple logo in an ombré design, ranging from yellow to blue, teasing the colours that may feature on soon-to-launch devices.
The iPhone 17e is likely to be launched and could be one of several new products announced at the event. The entry-level iPhone is said to feature an A19 chip, similar to the one powering the base model iPhone 17. It may also add MagSafe charging, alongside a single camera on the back. Just don’t expect the iPhone 17e to feature a revamped design, as it may closely resemble last year’s iPhone 16e.
But we doubt Apple is hosting a press event solely for the debut of the iPhone 17e. There are likely to be more products. One theory suggests Apple may finally be ready to show off an “affordable” MacBook that could sit below the popular MacBook Air. The new MacBook may come in fun colours, paying homage to the iMac G3, and feature a 12.9-inch display, though it is unlikely to have a plastic chassis.
This entry-level MacBook could be the marquee device and a brand-new product category for Apple after a long time. It is most likely aimed at students. The new MacBook is reportedly codenamed J700 and is expected to cost well under $1,000. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said a MacBook running on an A18 Pro chip was in the works.
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. Updates to Apple’s Mac lineup are also expected at the event, including a long-awaited MacBook Pro chipset upgrade. Apple announced a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip last fall, but there was no M5 Pro or M5 Max option. The rumour mill is now predicting 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
Stay tuned to indianexpress.com for everything related to Apple’s March 4 event. Apple’s ‘Special Apple Experience’ event will also take place in London and Shanghai, in addition to New York. The company has yet to announce whether it will livestream the event, which is scheduled for March 4 at 9 a.m. ET.
