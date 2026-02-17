Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus

*We anticipate reveals for the iPhone 17e, a low-cost MacBook in ‘fun colours,’ and more at Apple’s March 4 event in New York*.

By: Tech Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Make us preferred source on Google

Apple announced that it will hold a press event on March 4 in New York, where the company could unveil new products, including the iPhone 17e and a long-rumoured “budget” MacBook. The event has been branded as a “Special Apple Experience.”

It’s not unusual for Apple to host events in New York; the company launched the iPad Pro there in 2018. However, the upcoming March 4 event is likely to be more low-key compared to the events Apple typically holds at its Cupertino campus.

Visitors try the iPhone at Apple's flagship store in Taipei, Taiwan(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) Visitors try the iPhone at Apple’s flagship store in Taipei, Taiwan(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Of course, Apple did not reveal, or even hint at what to expect. But the invite sent out to select press features a modified version of the Apple logo in an ombré design, ranging from yellow to blue, teasing the colours that may feature on soon-to-launch devices.

The iPhone 17e is likely to be launched and could be one of several new products announced at the event. The entry-level iPhone is said to feature an A19 chip, similar to the one powering the base model iPhone 17. It may also add MagSafe charging, alongside a single camera on the back. Just don’t expect the iPhone 17e to feature a revamped design, as it may closely resemble last year’s iPhone 16e.

Also Read | iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone

But we doubt Apple is hosting a press event solely for the debut of the iPhone 17e. There are likely to be more products. One theory suggests Apple may finally be ready to show off an “affordable” MacBook that could sit below the popular MacBook Air. The new MacBook may come in fun colours, paying homage to the iMac G3, and feature a 12.9-inch display, though it is unlikely to have a plastic chassis.

Apple may finally be ready to show off an “affordable” MacBook that could sit below the popular MacBook Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) Apple may finally be ready to show off an “affordable” MacBook that could sit below the popular MacBook Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

This entry-level MacBook could be the marquee device and a brand-new product category for Apple after a long time. It is most likely aimed at students. The new MacBook is reportedly codenamed J700 and is expected to cost well under $1,000. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said a MacBook running on an A18 Pro chip was in the works.

Also Read | Apple’s Siri AI Upgrade may be launched later than the expected timeline

Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. Updates to Apple’s Mac lineup are also expected at the event, including a long-awaited MacBook Pro chipset upgrade. Apple announced a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip last fall, but there was no M5 Pro or M5 Max option. The rumour mill is now predicting 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

Story continues below this ad

Stay tuned to indianexpress.com for everything related to Apple’s March 4 event. Apple’s ‘Special Apple Experience’ event will also take place in London and Shanghai, in addition to New York. The company has yet to announce whether it will livestream the event, which is scheduled for March 4 at 9 a.m. ET.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement