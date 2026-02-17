Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus

Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Apple announced that it will hold a press event on March 4 in New York, where the company could unveil new products, including the iPhone 17e and a long-rumoured “budget” MacBook. The event has been branded as a “Special Apple Experience.”

It’s not unusual for Apple to host events in New York; the company launched the iPad Pro there in 2018. However, the upcoming March 4 event is likely to be more low-key compared to the events Apple typically holds at its Cupertino campus.

Of course, Apple did not reveal, or even hint at what to expect. But the invite sent out to select press features a modified version of the Apple logo in an ombré design, ranging from yellow to blue, teasing the colours that may feature on soon-to-launch devices.