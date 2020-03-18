Apple stores now closed ‘until further notice’ outside of China Apple stores now closed ‘until further notice’ outside of China

Apple Inc said its stores outside of China will remain closed “until further notice,” no longer holding to the March 27 re-opening date it announced earlier.

The company made the disclosure on its online homepage after many regions across the world issued “shelter in place” orders that strictly limit people’s movements. For example, the San Francisco Bay Area, which has several Apple stores, won’t let many retailers re-open until April 7 at the earliest.

The iPhone maker is also updating the signs in front of its roughly 460 stores outside of China to note the more indefinite nature of the closures.

Apple’s stores will likely begin re-opening after March 27 on a rolling basis as allowed by local governments. It’s likely to play out similarly to what happened in China, where the company’s 42 stores re-opened over about a month. Apple retail locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong are open.

