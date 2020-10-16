Apple online store down in India ahead of iPhone 12 series pre-orders

The US Store is also facing downtime and the message there reads "You're… early. Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep." (Image: Apple)

Apple Store is currently down with a splash screen stating that it is currently updating the store and it will be back soon. The downtime comes ahead of the company opening its pre-orders of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which will initially begin in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US. The India pre-orders will start from October 23.

To recall, at the launch Apple states that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders would go live Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US and over 30 other countries at 5 AM PDT on Friday. And they will go on sale starting October 23. The devices will be made available for pre-ordering in the India Store on October 23 and will go on sale in the country on October 30.

The downtime in India could also be because of the Diwali offer that Apple is going to offer on October 17, when it will provide all customers of an iPhone 11 with a free pair of AirPods. It might also bring other offers also.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display. All of these are powered by the company’s new A14 Bionic chipset, which it claims is the fastest mobile chip currently available in the market. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini feature a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup on the back. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max sport a 12MP+12MP+12MP triple camera setup on the back along with a LiDAR depth sensor.

