Apple stops accepting payments with Indian debit, credit cards

Apple no longer supports Indian debit and credit cards as a payment method for apps and subscriptions on the App Store. Apple recently updated its support page for billing in India and has clarified that Indian App Store users will have to use alternate payment methods to pay for subscriptions or apps moving forward.

Apple users have complained for the past two months, about not being able to pay for subscriptions for apps with their saved cards.

“Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers,” Apple said on the support page.

Apple users can, however, continue paying for apps and subscriptions by using their Apple ID balance. If users need more balance in their Apple ID, they can add App Store Codes, Net Banking and UPI.

“To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI,” Apple added.

The change comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the mandatory tokenisation of saved debit and credit cards. Under the move, merchants were to save CoF data (Card on File) to enable tokenisation of cards and continue accepting recurring payments.

The change has been implemented to protect users from cyber frauds and other financial scams. Other companies like Netflix have also made changes to make recurring payments possible by adapting to the new regulation.