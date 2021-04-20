Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ Event 2021 Live updates: Apple store goes down ahead of iPad Pro launch

Apple Event 2021 Live: Apple Spring Loaded event will begin streaming in India at 10:30 pm IST. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple is all set to host its “Spring Loaded” event today. The Cupertino giant is expected to unveil a bunch of new products, including iPad Pro 2021, a new iMac, an iPad Mini 6, and AirTags. Apple event will begin at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) and it will be live-streamed via Apple’s official website. Interested users can also watch the event live via the company’s YouTube channel. If you want to keep up with the latest news, then you can also come back here to get all the updates on new Apple devices.

At this year’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, Apple is expected to take the wraps off its new iPad Pro with a mini-display and an M1-level chip. It is also expected to launch an improved version of Apple Pencil. We can also expect Apple to launch a new iPad mini and an entry-level iPad.

Apart from iPads, we could also see the launch of new iMac models that are likely to be powered by Apple’s M1 chip. They are rumoured to get some design upgrades as well. In addition to this, Apple is finally expected to unveil its AirTags, the Bluetooth tracker. It is expected to feature a waterproof build and have magnetic charging support.

Apple is also speculated to launch a new set of AirPods with a design similar to that of AirPods Pro. The rumour mill also suggests that a new Apple TV will be launched today. It is expected to draw power from the company’s A12X processor and could be offered with up to 128GB storage options. Apple will also likely announce the rollout of the iOS 14.5 update.