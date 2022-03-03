Apple Spring Event 2022: A look at what Apple announced at the last five Spring events

Apple typically hosts three key launch events each year (not including the Worldwide Developers Conferences WWDC). And these grand scale events, which are highly anticipated, were held offline until the Covid-19 pandemic arrived. Since 2020, the events have taken place online. Among the yearly affairs is Apple’s Spring event, which usually takes place around the March-April segment.

Ahead of the Spring 2022 event, where we’re likely to see new launches including the iPhone SE 3, here is a brief history of the last five Apple Spring events and the products we saw launch at the time.

Apple Spring 2021 event: New iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag and more

Apple unveiled its first redesign of the classic iMac after nearly a decade during the Spring 2021 event. We just saw a 24-inch iMac in the new avatar, and a larger 27-inch one is yet to launch. Besides this, Apple also announced the new iPad Pro 2021 (5th Gen), which was now powered by the more powerful M1 chipset.

Apple also announced a purple colour option for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, the Apple AirTag tracker and Apple TV 4K at the event. The company even announced its goal of becoming carbon neutral, and Apple Card added support for merging credit likes for family members.

Apple Spring 2020 event: iPad Pro Gen 4, MacBook Air Gen 3, iPhone SE 2020

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no special Apple Spring 2020 event. Instead, the company announced a few products online. This included the iPad Pro 4th Gen, which now featured the Apple A12Z Bionic chip and could be used with the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Apple Pencil. It also gained LiDAR technology.

Apple also announced the 3rd Gen MacBook Air and the iPhone SE 2020, the second iPhone in the SE series. The new iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 8-design again and was powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset. It remains the only iPhone announced with simply a press release till date.

Apple Spring 2019 event: Apple Arcade, Apple Card, Apple News+, Apple TV+

Apple hosted an event called “It’s show time.” At the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. The 2019 Spring event is still the last Spring launch event by Apple that was held in an in-person format. New announcements included the Apple Card, which was the company’s own credit card issued by Goldman Sachs to be used with Apple Pay.

There was also Apple Arcade, Apple’s video game subscription service for the iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and MacOS devices that featured multiple games, no ads and support for controllers like the DualShock 4. Apple also announced the Apple News+ and Apple TV+ services during the event.

Apple Spring 2018 event: iPad Gen 6

Apple hosted the 2018 Spring event on March 27 at the Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago, where the company only announced one product – the 6th Generation iPad, also called the iPad 6.

The tablet featured a 9.7-inch avatar and was powered by the Apple A10 Fusion chipset. Also supporting the Apple Pencil, the iPad 6 was largely marketed towards educators and schools.

Apple Spring 2016 event: iPad Pro Gen 1, iPhone SE and more

The next Spring event in our list comes takes us to 2016, as Apple held no special Spring event in 2017. During the Spring 2016 event held on March 21 Apple hosted an event titled “Let us loop you in.” in the Town Hall conference center at 4 Infinite Loop. The company announced the very first 9.7-inch iPad Pro – an iPad for power users, and the first iPhone SE – an affordable iPhone with old design but a modern chipset.

Apple also announced updates to watchOS and tvOS at the event, which was one of the last events held at the old Town Hall’s theater at the Apple Campus. Subsequent Spring events would take place at the Apple Park, a new venue two miles to the east of the old headquarters.