scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Apple slows pace of dealmaking even as its tech peers plow ahead

Apple spent just $33 million on payments connected to acquisitions in its last fiscal year and $169 million in the first nine months of the current year.

By: Bloomberg |
August 8, 2022 5:42:47 pm
The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. (Image credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

Apple Inc., which used to acquire a company every three or four weeks, has dramatically slowed its dealmaking in the past two years, a sign the tech giant is being more choosy in the face of a shaky economy and heightened government scrutiny.

The company spent just $33 million on payments connected to acquisitions in its last fiscal year and $169 million in the first nine months of the current year, according to regulatory filings. That’s down from $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020.

Apple is famous for avoiding the kind of blockbuster acquisitions that have enticed its Silicon Valley peers. But the company has spent much of its history snapping up promising startups, some of which formed the basis for popular features such as Siri and Face ID. Just last February, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook noted that Apple had acquired 100 companies in the past six years — more than one a month on average.

Read more |Apple will start iPhone 14 production in India at same time as China: Ming-Chi Kuo

That deal flow has slowed to a trickle. Apple only made two known acquisitions in 2022: the UK-based startups Credit Kudos and AI Music. The first of those two companies developed technology for calculating credit scores, which will likely aid Apple’s efforts to build its own infrastructure for financial products. The latter business used artificial intelligence to generate tailor-made music.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...

Apple’s only known takeover in 2021 was the purchase of Primephonic, a classical-music streaming service.

Those numbers don’t factor in spending on content for Apple TV+, including purchased shows and distribution deals for Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, but they stand in stark contrast to the recent big bets made by other tech giants.

Microsoft Corp. agreed to purchase Activision Blizzard Inc. in January for about $69 billion. Alphabet Inc.’s Google is buying Mandiant Inc. for $5.4 billion. And Amazon.com Inc. last week agreed to acquire IRobot Corp., the maker of the Roomba vacuum, for $1.65 billion.

Of course, Apple has plenty of money to spend if it wants to join the party. It ended last quarter with $179 billion in cash and marketable securities, and it could move quickly if it decides to do a deal. Cook attended last month’s Sun Valley Conference in Idaho, a popular spot for brokering megamergers. For now, though, the company has opted to put money toward stock buybacks and dividends.

Apple declined to comment on its acquisition strategy.

Even as tech deals multiply, they’re coming under more regulatory pressure than before. Like some other companies, Apple added language to its annual report last year noting that acquisitions face more risks now. That includes “failing to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all, or the imposition of onerous conditions,” the company said. Government scrutiny has only grown since then, with Apple coming under fire for its App Store practices and reluctance to open the iPhone’s tap-to-pay feature to outside services.

Other tech giants are under the microscope as well. In July, the Federal Trade Commission sued Meta Platforms Inc. to stop the acquisition of Within, the developer of a fitness app for virtual reality headsets. In February, Nvidia Corp. walked away from what would have been the biggest chip deal in history after the FTC sued to block it.

In a 2021 report, the FTC said that five of the biggest tech companies — Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta — acquired hundreds of smaller businesses over the previous decade, often relying on legal loopholes to avoid notifying antitrust regulators about the deals.

Apple also is looking to rein in spending next year, which could further hamper M&A. The Cupertino, California-based company is slowing hiring and expenditures in some departments, Bloomberg reported last month. More recently, Cook said that Apple will be more “deliberate” in its spending in the near term.

Key parts of Apple — like its chip division, the multitouch technology behind the iPhone and iPad, and the operating systems at the heart of all of its products — stemmed from acquisitions. More recent deals helped lay the groundwork for the company’s weather, music and news services.

To date, Apple’s largest acquisition remains its $3 billion takeover of Beats Music and Beats Electronics in 2014. Over the years, analysts and investors have dreamed of more ambitious deals, such as Apple buying Netflix Inc., Tesla Inc. or Electronic Arts Inc.

The company rejiggered its management ranks in 2019 so that Apple M&A chief Adrian Perica reports directly to Cook — a move investors took as a sign that big-money deals were coming. The company spent over $600 million on small transactions that year and agreed to buy Intel Corp.’s wireless chip business for $1 billion, but a massive purchase never came.

During Apple’s last two earnings calls with analysts, Cook was asked about spending on acquisitions. He maintains that the company is on the prowl, but won’t just make a purchase to bulk up on revenue. Apple wants talent or technology that helps its strategy, he said.

During the call in April, Cook said he wouldn’t rule out making a larger deal if the right opportunity emerged. “I don’t want to go through my list with you on the phone, but we’re always looking.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 05:42:47 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

3

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

4

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu wins Women’s Singles gold, Lakshya Sen 1-1 in Men’s final

5

Mumbai News Live Updates: Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Featured Stories

C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement